'India Doesn't Need Foolish Theories, But Concrete Plan To Fix Economy': Rahul Gandhi Hits Out At Centre

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday launched a broadside against PM Modi-led BJP government over the state of Indian economy, saying what the country needed was not propaganda, manipulated news cycles and foolish theories about millennials, but a concrete plan.

Rahul's reaction, in a tweet, comes two days after Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said the slowdown in the automobile sector was due to many factors, including the change in the mindset of millennials, who now prefer taxi aggregators like Ola and Uber, instead of committing to monthly instalments to own a car.

"What India needs isn't propaganda, manipulated news cycles & foolish theories about millennials, but a concrete plan to #FixTheEconomy that we can all get behind," Gandhi said in a tweet.

"Acknowledging that we have a problem is a good place to start," the former Congress president said.

Gandhi also tagged an interview of former prime minister Manmohan Singh in which he had said the government must simplify and rationalise GST, kickstart rural consumption, revive agriculture and tackle the lack of credit for capital creation.

Earlier, Sonia Gandhi, too, targetted the Modi government, saying it was misusing the mandate in the "most dangerous" manner.

"The Congress party must have an agitational agenda. Our resolve on resilience is being tested now," she was quoted as saying by the sources.

Sonia Gandhi also expressed concern over the economic situation prevailing in the country, saying losses are mounting and the general confidence of people is shaken.