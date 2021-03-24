March 24, 2021
Poshan
Home  »  Website  »  National  »  CJI Bobde Recommends Justice N V Ramana As His Successor

CJI Bobde Recommends Justice N V Ramana As His Successor

Chief Justice Bobde is set to retire on April 23.

Outlook Web Bureau 24 March 2021
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
CJI Bobde Recommends Justice N V Ramana As His Successor
Chief Justice of India SA Bobde and Justice NV Ramana
CJI Bobde Recommends Justice N V Ramana As His Successor
outlookindia.com
2021-03-24T12:28:52+05:30

Chief Justice of India SA Bobde on Wednesday recommended Justice NV Ramana as his successor after he retires next month. Chief Justice Bobde is set to retire on April 23.

The government had last week asked him to recommend his successor, news agency PTI had reported quoting sources.

As per norms, a written communication from the incumbent Chief Justice is sent a month before his retirement.

If the recommendation is approved by the government, Justice Ramana till take charge as the next Chief Justice of India on April 24. He is set to retire on August 26, 2022.

CJI Bobde’s recommendation, which marks the start of the process for the appointment of the next Chief Justice of India will be forwarded to the President by the government for approval.

Born on August 27, 1957, in Ponnavaram village of Andhra Pradesh's Krishna district, Justice Ramana was enrolled as an advocate on February 10, 1983.

He was appointed as a Permanent Judge of the Andhra Pradesh High Court on June 27, 2000, and functioned as acting Chief Justice of the Andhra Pradesh High Court from March 10, 2013, to May 20, 2013.

Justice Ramana was elevated as the Chief Justice of Delhi High Court on September 2, 2013, and was elevated as a Judge of the Supreme Court on February 17, 2014.

With PTI inputs

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

One Year Of Covid-19 Lockdown In India: All That Happened

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Outlook Web Bureau S.A. Bobde Delhi Supreme Court Chief Justice of India (CJI) National

More from India

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos