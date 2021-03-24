CJI Bobde Recommends Justice N V Ramana As His Successor

Chief Justice of India SA Bobde on Wednesday recommended Justice NV Ramana as his successor after he retires next month. Chief Justice Bobde is set to retire on April 23.

The government had last week asked him to recommend his successor, news agency PTI had reported quoting sources.

As per norms, a written communication from the incumbent Chief Justice is sent a month before his retirement.

If the recommendation is approved by the government, Justice Ramana till take charge as the next Chief Justice of India on April 24. He is set to retire on August 26, 2022.

CJI Bobde’s recommendation, which marks the start of the process for the appointment of the next Chief Justice of India will be forwarded to the President by the government for approval.

Born on August 27, 1957, in Ponnavaram village of Andhra Pradesh's Krishna district, Justice Ramana was enrolled as an advocate on February 10, 1983.

He was appointed as a Permanent Judge of the Andhra Pradesh High Court on June 27, 2000, and functioned as acting Chief Justice of the Andhra Pradesh High Court from March 10, 2013, to May 20, 2013.

Justice Ramana was elevated as the Chief Justice of Delhi High Court on September 2, 2013, and was elevated as a Judge of the Supreme Court on February 17, 2014.

With PTI inputs

