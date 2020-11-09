November 09, 2020
Corona
Chiranjeevi Tests Positive For Covid, Quarantined At Home

The actor requested all those who came in contact with him during the past five days to undergo coronavirus test.

PTI 09 November 2020
Image Instagrammed by Actor Chiranjeevi
chiranjeevikonidela
outlookindia.com
2020-11-09T14:36:06+05:30

Telugu film actor and former union minister K Chiranjeevi on Monday said he had tested positive for Covid-19 and is asymptomatic.

He said on his Twitter page that he took a test before resuming shoot of his upcoming movie 'Acharya.'

"Took a test for Covid before resuming Acharya shoot as a protocol and unfortunately tested positive. I am asymptomatic and & quarantining myself at home," he said.

The actor requested all those who came in contact with him during the past five days to undergo coronavirus test.

He said he will update soon on his recovery.

