'Chinese Troops Not Used To Hardships': Indian Army Says 'Prepared For Long Standoff, War'

The Indian Army on Wednesday said India always prefers to resolve issues through dialogue but in case of a war, they are well prepared for the prolonged standoff and fighting a full-fledged war.

In a statement, the Indian Army said it is fully prepared and "more than capable" of fighting a full-fledged war even in winters in eastern Ladakh region. The Army said they have an experience of Siachen where conditions are much more demanding than the frontiers with China.

They said that compared to “Indian troops that are battle hardened physically and psychologically, Chinese troops are mostly from urban areas and not used to hardships or prolonged deployment under field conditions.”

“China’s concept has always been to win the wars without fighting, hence if they create conditions for war, they will come across a better trained, better prepared, rested and psychologically hardened Indian troops. These worries have been percolating in the minds of Chinese troops and are visible in Chinese media,” the army said.

“Altitudes in Ladakh, ranges from high to super High altitude and there is a lot of snowfall, after the month of November up to 40 feet of snow is experienced. Coupled with this, temperature dipping down to minus 30-40 degrees is a usual phenomenon. Wind chill factor makes matters further worse for the troops. The roads also get closed due to the snow. But despite all this, most encouraging part for India is that the Indian soldiers have a huge experience of winter warfare and are psychologically tuned to operate at short notice,” said Indian army statement issued by the northern command.

Taking on the Chinese state media, the Army said the Global Times' reports that India’s operational logistics is not geared up adequately and will not be able to fight through winters effectively “"can best be attributed to ignorance."

"Indian Army is fully prepared and more than capable for fighting a full-fledged war even in winters in Eastern Ladakh,” the statement reads.

“Logistic capability relates to mobility, habitat and billeting, quality services from health, special rations, repair and recovery, heating systems, high quality weapons, ammunition, quality clothing, and so on. While much of this capability existed earlier and troops could simply plug and play, a lot has also been boosted since May this year when China showed first signs aggression,” the Army said.

“It is important to understand that Army has experience of Siachen where conditions are much more demanding than the frontiers with China. Traditionally there were two routes for moving into Ladakh, that is through Zojila and Rohtang Passes. Recently India commissioned the third road from Darcha to Leh which is much shorter distance wise and less prone to closure. Completion of Atal tunnel on the Rohtang route has force multiplied the logistic capacities,” the Army said.

In addition, the Army said, “We have a large number of air bases with the help of which we can maintain the army well. Modern snow clearing equipment has also been placed on these routes to keep them open beyond November, thus giving us more time for daily maintenance of the troops.”

“Special fuel and lubricants for tanks and armoured personnel carriers have also been stocked adequately, including spares for their maintenance. Water points and tube wells have been established for the troops and animals like mules and yaks,” the statement reads.

“The living barracks have also been prepared which are comfortable and warm. Facilities such as central heating system are some of the high points of these facilities. Ammunition of various types including small arms, missiles and tank and artillery ammunition have also been adequately stocked. The medical system is also in place for any eventuality,” it added.

