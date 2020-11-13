China Stops Fish Imports From Indian Firm After Coronavirus Detected

China's customs office said that it will stop imports from India's Basu International for a week after detecting the novel coronavirus on three samples taken from the outer packaging of frozen cuttlefish, Reuters reported.
Imports will resume automatically after one week, the General Administration of Customs said in a statement.
