China Has Mobilised Cyber Forces To Threaten India; BJP's Cowardice Will Cause Tragic Consequences: Rahul Gandhi

Amid reports of Chinese hackers targeting the Indian power grid system, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday said that the BJP government’s “cowardice” could result in tragic consequences for India.

The Congress MP’s comments come days after Recorded Future, a Massachusetts-based company, in a report, claimed that China-linked group RedEcho, carried out a campaign to target the Indian power sector during the Indo-China border standoff.

Citing a news report that claimed that night satellite images show Chinese build-up in the Depsang region near the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Ladakh, Rahul Gandhi said China has mobilised its conventional and cyber forces to threaten India.

"China mobilized its conventional and cyber forces to threaten India. Government of India (GOI) buckled. Mark my words, our land in Depsang is gone and DBO (Daulet Beg Oldie) is vulnerable. Government of India's (GOI's) cowardice will lead to tragic consequences in the future," he said on Twitter.

A border standoff between the Indian and Chinese armies has been on in Eastern Ladakh since May last year after a violent clash in the Pangong Tso Lake area, post which both sides had gradually enhanced their deployment by rushing in tens of thousands of soldiers as well as heavy weaponry.

Last month, the armies of the two countries concluded the withdrawal of troops and weapons from the north and south banks of Pangong Tso.

Rahul Gandhi has been repeatedly criticising the government's handling of the issue.

(With PTI inputs)

