Chidamabaram Ridicules BJP Over Vijay Rupani’s Resignation

Taking a jibe at BJP, Congress leader P Chidambaram on Friday said Vijay Rupani-led government in Gujarat “was voted out of office by a no-confidence motion passed by the BJP High Command of One”.

"The Rupani-led BJP government in Gujarat was voted out of office by a no-confidence motion passed by the BJP High Command of One. Thank god it was done before the people of Gujarat voted it out in December 2022," he said.

The Rupani-led BJP government in Gujarat was voted out of office by a no-confidence motion passed by the BJP High Command of One Thank god it was done before the people of Gujarat voted it out in December 2022 — P. Chidambaram (@PChidambaram_IN) September 17, 2021

"When the new Bhupendra Patel-led government seeks a vote of confidence from the people, it will be voted out too," he added.

When the new Bhupendra Patel-led government seeks a vote of confidence from the people, it will be voted out too! — P. Chidambaram (@PChidambaram_IN) September 17, 2021

The BJP on Thursday inducted 24 members, including 21 who debuted as ministers, into the four-day-old Bhupendra Patel-led ministry, discarding all ministers in the previous Vijay Rupani-led regime in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's home state of Gujarat.

The new ministry, which came a year ahead of the Assembly polls, does not have the post of deputy chief minister, held by Nitin Patel in the Rupani-led ministry. (With PTI inputs)