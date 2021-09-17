Friday, Sep 17, 2021
National Chidamabaram Ridicules BJP Over Vijay Rupani’s Resignation

The Congress leader P Chidambaram said BJP government in Gujarat will be voted of power in 2022.

Congress leader P Chidambaram.(File photo)

outlookindia.com
2021-09-17T17:47:18+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Published: 17 Sep 2021, Updated: 17 Sep 2021 5:47 pm

Taking a jibe at BJP, Congress leader P Chidambaram on Friday said Vijay Rupani-led government in Gujarat “was voted out of office by a no-confidence motion passed by the BJP High Command of One”.

"The Rupani-led BJP government in Gujarat was voted out of office by a no-confidence motion passed by the BJP High Command of One. Thank god it was done before the people of Gujarat voted it out in December 2022," he said.

"When the new Bhupendra Patel-led government seeks a vote of confidence from the people, it will be voted out too," he added.

The BJP on Thursday inducted 24 members, including 21 who debuted as ministers, into the four-day-old Bhupendra Patel-led ministry, discarding all ministers in the previous Vijay Rupani-led regime in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's home state of Gujarat.

The new ministry, which came a year ahead of the Assembly polls, does not have the post of deputy chief minister, held by Nitin Patel in the Rupani-led ministry. (With PTI inputs)

P. Chidambaram Vijay Rupani Bhupendra Patel Narendra Modi
