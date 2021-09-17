Chidamabaram Ridicules BJP Over Vijay Rupani’s Resignation

Taking a jibe at BJP, Congress leader P Chidambaram on Friday said Vijay Rupani-led government in Gujarat “was voted out of office by a no-confidence motion passed by the BJP High Command of One”.
"The Rupani-led BJP government in Gujarat was voted out of office by a no-confidence motion passed by the BJP High Command of One. Thank god it was done before the people of Gujarat voted it out in December 2022," he said.
The Rupani-led BJP government in Gujarat was voted out of office by a no-confidence motion passed by the BJP High Command of One
Thank god it was done before the people of Gujarat voted it out in December 2022— P. Chidambaram (@PChidambaram_IN) September 17, 2021
"When the new Bhupendra Patel-led government seeks a vote of confidence from the people, it will be voted out too," he added.
When the new Bhupendra Patel-led government seeks a vote of confidence from the people, it will be voted out too!— P. Chidambaram (@PChidambaram_IN) September 17, 2021
The BJP on Thursday inducted 24 members, including 21 who debuted as ministers, into the four-day-old Bhupendra Patel-led ministry, discarding all ministers in the previous Vijay Rupani-led regime in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's home state of Gujarat.
The new ministry, which came a year ahead of the Assembly polls, does not have the post of deputy chief minister, held by Nitin Patel in the Rupani-led ministry. (With PTI inputs)