Chhattisgarh Govt Gears Up To Tackle Third Covid Wave, CM Issues Directions To Prepare Action Plan

Chhattisgarh government has started gearing up to handle the third Covid-19 wave – all the hospitals across the state are being upgraded and equipped with ultramodern facilities. Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Thursday said that no stone would be left unturned in strengthening the health infrastructure and in making the healthcare and medical facilities easily accessible to common people even in the remotest of the areas in state.

Chhattisgarh government is also upgrading all the district hospitals and block-level hospitals, making them fully-equipped with all kinds of facilities. All the District Collectors have been asked to submit an action plan for upgrading the hospitals and health centers, within 15 days. CM Baghel also instructed that this work of healthcare infrastructure strengthening should be done as top priority.

Chief Minister said that in last six months, facilities such as ICU, oxygen related equipment, beds, ventilators, etc in these hospitals have been enhanced and upgraded to provide better Covid treatment to the patients. It is important to ensure proper maintenance and use of such medical equipment to prepare for the third wave of Covid. Recently, the number of doctors in community health centers has also been significantly increased in view of the need to further strengthen health management.

CM also said that action plan for development of all the district hospitals and community health centers should be prepared as soon as possible.

Details of the plan:

Under this plan, all the hospitals should be made well-equipped with operation theatre, labour room, laboratory, ICU, ventilators, blood bank and free medicines etc. Chief Minister said that facilities in these hospitals should be upgraded to provide 24x7 treatment facilities. Moreover, post graduate doctors of Pediatrics, Gynecology, Anesthesia, Pathology, Medicine and Surgery should be appointed in these hospitals, and the places where post graduates are not available, arrangements should be made to appoint the doctors trained in these subjects. Chief Minister has given instruction to ensure that the District Collectors submit the proposal as above along with the budget requirement within 15 days.

