Chennai: YouTuber Held For Making ‘Obscene’ Comments About Women, Streaming PUBG

A Chennai-based YouTuber has been arrested for allegedly making distasteful and obscene remarks against women, police said Saturday.

The accused has been identified as Madan alias Madan Kumar and he was arrested on Friday, police said adding that two high-end luxury cars were confiscated from his residence.

Madan has been accused of using sexually explicit language and making disparaging and objectionable remarks against women on his YouTube channel. He has also been accused of streaming the banned online game—PUBG.

Earlier, Madan’s wife was arrested for her alleged role in maintaining his YouTube channel.

According to officials, Madan has about eight lakh subscribers on YouTube and he earned money by involving them in banned online games, besides uploading the objectionable videos. The bank accounts of the arrested couple have been frozen while two luxury cars were also seized from the accused, they added.

City Police Commissioner Shankar Jiwal warned people against getting involved in such portals and online channels.

(With PTI inputs)

