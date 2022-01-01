Advertisement
Saturday, Jan 01, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National
Web Exclusive

'Changes Imminent In Party, Cabinet In Poll Year': Himachal CM On What Lies Ahead In 2022

In an interview with Outlook, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur spoke about his top priorities this upcoming election year and the road map given by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

'Changes Imminent In Party, Cabinet In Poll Year': Himachal CM On What Lies Ahead In 2022
Himachal Pradesh CM Jai Ram Thakur

Trending

'Changes Imminent In Party, Cabinet In Poll Year': Himachal CM On What Lies Ahead In 2022
outlookindia.com
2022-01-01T12:52:19+05:30
Ashwani Sharma
Ashwani Sharma

Ashwani Sharma

More stories from Ashwani Sharma
View All

Published: 01 Jan 2022, Updated: 01 Jan 2022 12:52 pm

With speculations on leadership change in Himachal Pradesh having been put to rest, Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Friday hinted at the restructuring of the state cabinet and party’s organisational set-up ahead of assembly elections in 2022.

The Chief Minister’s reply came in response to a question by Outlook about his top priorities this upcoming election year and the road map Prime Minister Narendra Modi gave him during his Mandi visit on December 27.

“One thing is clearly established. A sense of demoralisation that had crept in the party cadres following our debacle in four recent bypolls has ended. Secondly, the Prime Minister's visit and what he said about the government has also ended speculations about impending changes in the state vis-à-vis leadership” the Chief Minister said.

Now that the BJP has to gear up for the elections, some changes in the party set-up and government are certainly required to improve the functioning and mass outreach of the party. The BJP is trying to break the "myth" that the government in Himachal Pradesh changes every five years, alternating between the BJP and Congress, by retaining power this year.

Thakur said his focus during next year will be to work unitedly and in close coordination with the party and complete some of the unfinished tasks, which got delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic or lack of funding.

From the Magazine

Brave New World Under The Shadow Of The Pandemic

The Four Horsemen Of Apocalypse

Prison Diary: Uncertainty Keeps Political Prisoners Hanging Between Hope And Hopelessness

Covid Nightmare: Time Of The Living Dead

Meowdi: A Short Story by Perumal Murugan

“There can’t be any complacency in the government or party. In fact, the bypoll debacle was a warning signal for the cadres and leaders and also a lesson. We have to work hard, aggressively and remain focussed on "Mission Repeat" to showcase our best performance”,  Thakur told Outlook.

But how much advantage does he see for himself in the absence of veteran Congress leader late Virbhadra Singh, who was a mass leader in the state? " I am very clear on one point that the Congress is going to witness major chaos and turmoil in Himachal Pradesh in 2022. The party is at the verge of breaking up in Uttrakhand, it has already split in Punjab and conditions are not better in Himachal Pradesh," Thakur said.

He added that there was an intense group fighting underway in the Congress with different camps were trying to pull the rags from each other’s feet. One group was in Delhi with seven to eight MLAs ,the other was working on game plans to counter the rivals.

The Himachal CM hinted that the BJP will be getting big support from Prime Minister Narendra Modi ,who is likely to visit the state for different rallies and functions ahead of the elections.

There are at least four visits already planned once he gets free from the elections in UP,Punjab and Uttrakhand, he will give maximum time to Himachal Pradesh .

During a recent Delhi visit two days back, Thakur met Union Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman and other ministers and asked for clearing Rs 1,000 crore funding for green field airport at Mandi to boost state’s tourism economy and infrastructure, beside raising import duty on foreign apples to protect Himachal Pradesh’s Rs 5,000 crore apple economy.

Tags

Ashwani Sharma National
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from India

What Is The Future Of The Liberal Arts In Asia?

What Is The Future Of The Liberal Arts In Asia?

What Does This ‘Wanted Maoist’ From Jharkhand Want? ‘Clothes, Food And A Pair Of Oxen’

Covid-19 Spike: India Logs 22,775 Cases In One Day, Omicron Tally Touches 1,431

Shimla Bomb Scare Dampens New Year's Eve Celebrations In Himachal Pradesh

New Year Poetry | New Calendar Day

Vaishno Devi Stampede: 12 Dead, Several Injured In J&K As Crowds Swelled On New Year

Covid-19 Surge: India Already In Early Stages Of Third Wave, Say Experts. Here's What To Expect

Covid-19: 55% Samples In Maharashtra Omicron Positive, 13% With Delta Variant

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Yearender 2021: Moments From Covid-19 Second Wave That Left Us In Shock And Tears

Yearender 2021: Moments From Covid-19 Second Wave That Left Us In Shock And Tears

Welcome 2022: A New Day, A New Beginning

Welcome 2022: A New Day, A New Beginning

Yearender 2021: India’s Vaccination Drive Crosses 1 Billion Milestone

Yearender 2021: India’s Vaccination Drive Crosses 1 Billion Milestone

SA Vs IND, 1st Test: India Beat South Africa To Register Historic Win In Centurion

SA Vs IND, 1st Test: India Beat South Africa To Register Historic Win In Centurion

Advertisement

More from India

Kalicharan Maharaj Sent To Judicial Custody Till 13th January, Accused Of Using Derogatory Terms Against Mahatma Gandhi

Kalicharan Maharaj Sent To Judicial Custody Till 13th January, Accused Of Using Derogatory Terms Against Mahatma Gandhi

The Year That Was 2021

The Year That Was 2021

Covid-19 Third Wave Started In Bihar: CM Nitish Kumar Says

Covid-19 Third Wave Started In Bihar: CM Nitish Kumar Says

Hyderpora Encounter Probe Was Transparent, Politics Swayed Its Authenticity: J&K DGP

Hyderpora Encounter Probe Was Transparent, Politics Swayed Its Authenticity: J&K DGP

Read More from Outlook

What Does This ‘Wanted Maoist’ From Jharkhand Want? ‘Clothes, Food And A Pair Of Oxen’

What Does This ‘Wanted Maoist’ From Jharkhand Want? ‘Clothes, Food And A Pair Of Oxen’

Ashutosh Sharma / The status of basic human rights remains unchanged in the insurgency-hit Jharkhand since the coalition government came to power two years ago.

Vaishno Devi Stampede: 12 Dead, Several Injured In J&K As Crowds Swelled On New Year

Vaishno Devi Stampede: 12 Dead, Several Injured In J&K As Crowds Swelled On New Year

Outlook Web Desk / Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his condolences to the bereaved families after a stampede killed 12 pilgrims visiting Vaishno Devi.

Happy New Year 2022 To Sports Fans: World Cups, Asian Games Headline Annual Calendar

Happy New Year 2022 To Sports Fans: World Cups, Asian Games Headline Annual Calendar

Koushik Paul / 2022 will a huge year for sports. From top cricketing events, football action to big multi-sports events, the new year will be a veritable treat for India's sports fans.

Pandemic Aggravated Digital Divide Between Haves And Have-nots

Pandemic Aggravated Digital Divide Between Haves And Have-nots

T.M. Krishna / Artistes are a fragile species who need constant reaffirmation and cultural validation

Advertisement