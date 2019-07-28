Chandrayaan-2 Purely Indian In Heart, Spirit: PM Modi In 'Mann Ki Baat'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday addressed the radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat', and congratulated the scientists for the successful launch of Chandrayaan-2.

He said, "I strongly believe that you would have felt immensely proud on India’s achievement beyond the skies in outer space. The successful launch by our scientists despite the early setback is unprecedented."

Asserting on the 'Made in India' factor of the Moon mission, Modi said, "Chandrayaan-2 is Indian to the core. It is purely Indian in heart and spirit. It is a totally swadeshi and homegrown mission."

The Prime Minister also applauded Meghalaya for becoming the first state to formulate its own water policy, adding that Haryana too, is encouraging crops that require meagre waterm and saving farmers from incurring losses.

He also emphasized on using occasions like festivals and fairs for spreading the message of water conservation.

I assure all those affected by floods, that Centre is working with state governments at lightning speed to provide relief, Modi further added.