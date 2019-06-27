Chandigarh: 25-Year-Old Woman Driver Attacks Man With Iron Rod In Road Rage

A 25-year-old woman driver, who attacked a man with an iron rod in a road rage incident in Chandigarh, has been arrested, police said on Wednesday.

The incident on Tuesday led to traffic snarls and her crime video went viral on social media.

Sheetal Sharma, a resident of Mohali, was driving a Maruti SX4, and was reportedly reversing her car in a rash and negligent manner, while Nitish was coming in a car from behind her.

Both of them had an altercation, following which Sharma parked her car in the middle of the road, pulled out a rod out of the vehicle and allegedly attacked Nitish.

A case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against her, police said.

(IANS)