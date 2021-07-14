July 14, 2021
Centre To Convene All-Party Meet On Sunday Ahead Of Monsoon Session Of Parliament

Prime Minister Narendra Modis is likely to attend the meet.

Outlook Web Bureau 14 July 2021
Such meets are convened to ensure smooth functioning of the House during the session.
PTI File Photo
Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi has invited leaders of all political parties for a meeting on Sunday ahead of the Monsoon session of Parliament, sources told PTI.

Prime Minister Narendra Modis is also likely to attend the meet. Such meets are convened to ensure smooth functioning of the House during the session.

The Monsoon session is slated to begin on July 19 and end on August 13 and it is expected to have 20 sittings. During the session all Covid protocols will be strictly followed, officials said.

The Monsoon session of Parliament usually commences in the third week of July and concludes ahead of Independence day.

(With PTI inputs)

 

