Centre Sends Covid-19 Control Teams To 6 States Witnessing High Number Of Cases

The Centre has rushed multiple teams to states that are reporting a high number of coronavirus cases, including Kerala, Arunachal Pradesh, Tripura, Odisha, Chhattisgarh and Manipur. The teams were sent for urgent control and containment measures of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) cases in these states, an official release stated.

The two-member high level team to these states comprises a clinician and a public health expert, the statement said.

The teams will visit the states immediately and monitor the overall implementation of COVID-19 management, especially in testing, including surveillance and containment operations; Covid Appropriate Behaviour and its enforcement; availability of hospital beds, sufficient logistics including ambulances, ventilators, medical oxygen etc., and COVID-19 vaccination progress.

The teams will monitor the situation and also suggest remedial actions, the statement said.

The Central teams will assess the situation and suggest remedial actions on public health activities to the respective state governments.

The team to Manipur will be led by Dr L Swasticharan, Additional DDG and Director EMR; team to Arunachal Pradesh will be led by Dr Sanjay Sadhukhan, Professor AIIH&PH; for Tripura Dr RN Sinha; for Kerala Dr Ruchi Jain, Public Health Specialist Gr. II, RoHFW; for Odisha Dr. A Dan, Public Health Specialist AIIH&PH and for Chhattisgarh Dr Dibakar Sahu, Assistant Professor, AIIMS Raipur.

As an ongoing effort to strengthen efforts of various state and UT Governments for Covid management, the Central Government has been deputing Central teams from time to time to visit various states and UTs.

These teams interact with the state and UT authorities and get a first-hand understanding of the challenges and issues being faced by them so as to strengthen their ongoing activities and remove bottlenecks, if any, the statement said.

With 853 deaths in the last 24 hours, India on Friday became the third country in the world to witness a total of over 4 lakh deaths due to Covid-19 after the USA and Brazil. The country's total death toll stands at 4,00,312 behind the USA's 6.05 lakh and Brazil's 5.2 lakh.

India has registered 46,617 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, informed the Union health ministry on Friday. A total of 59,384 patients recovered during the same time.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine