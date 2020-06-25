Centre Rolls Back Order Mandating Delhi Covid Patients To Visit Govt Centres

The Central government has rolled back its order mandating Coronavirus patients to visit Covid care centers for health assessment.

“Now medical teams will visit people at their home to assess whether they can stay in home isolation or need to be sent to hospital,” said Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia.

It has been decided to withdraw the Centre's order regarding the requirement of COVID care centre visit by corona-positive persons at the State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) meeting, he added.

Sisodia said those found COVID-19 positive through the rapid test will be clinically assessed by medical officers on the spot.

In case of those found positive for the disease through the RT-PCR test, the assessment will be done by a home isolation team sent by the district surveillance officer, he added.

Home isolation has been highly successful in Delhi and around 30,000 coronavirus patients have been cured under the system, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader said.

The Central Government had last week issued an order making it compulsory for new patients to visit care centres for clinical assessment to ascertain whether they should be kept in home isolation or be hospitalized.

Since then, the AAP government in Delhi has been defending its home isolation approach to control the spread of coronavirus.

On Wednesday, Sisodia said that he has written to Union Home Minister Amit Shah seeking quashing of order.

"This is not a fight between Amit Shah and Kejriwal's model," Sisodia said in a press briefing here, adding that a system in which people do not face any issue "should rather be implemented".

The development came a day after Sisodia shot a letter to Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal seeking his intervention on the same issue.

