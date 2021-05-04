Centre Doesn’t Get It, Only Way to Stop Covid Spread Is Complete Lockdown, Says Rahul Gandhi

Echoing the advice of many health experts, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday pitched for a complete countrywide lockdown to contain the spread of Covid-19.

"GOI doesn't get it. The only way to stop the spread of Corona now is a full lockdown- with the protection of NYAY for the vulnerable sections," Gandhi said in a tweet.

"GOI's inaction is killing many innocent people," he added.

The Congress MP’s comments come just hours after White House Chief Medical Adviser Dr Anthony Fauci suggested that the Indian government should opt for a countrywide lockdown and ramp up the mass vaccination drive to tackle the second wave of the pandemic.

“The solution immediately right now is, and I know India is already doing it, so I'm not telling you something that you are not already doing. A few days ago, I recommended and I believe at least parts of India are doing it, that you shut down the country in lockdown,” Dr Fauci had said.

Meanwhile, the Congress has also been asserting that the central and state governments move to control the situation by resorting to partial curfews, travel restrictions, closure and lockdowns will again be restricting economic activity that will hit the poor and, therefore, it was imperative to provide monthly income support.

In fact, Rahul Gandhi has been pushing for the implementation of the party's proposed Nyuntam Aay Yojana (NYAY) providing minimum income guarantee to vulnerable sections to help them tide over the pandemic.

Meanwhile, with an addition of 3.57 lakh new Covid-19 infections, India’s caseload crossed the two-crore mark on Tuesday. Further, with 3,449 fresh fatalities, the national covid death toll rose to 2,22,408.

(With PTI inputs)

