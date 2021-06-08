Centre Caps Covid Vaccine Prices For Private Hospitals

In the backdrop of the Union health ministry issuing new guidelines for Covid-19 vaccination, the Centre on Tuesday capped the prices of the three Covid-19 vaccines, which have so far been granted emergency use approval in the country.

According to the Centre’s latest order, the maximum cost of Covishield has been fixed at Rs 780, Covaxin at Rs 1,410, and Sputnik V at Rs 1,145.

The Centre has said that strict action will be taken against private hospitals and vaccination centres that are found charging more.

"The private hospitals may charge up to a maximum of Rupees 150 per dose as service charges. State governments may monitor the price being so charged," the Union health ministry said.

The ministry also requested states and Union Territories to regularly monitor the prices being charged by private Covid-19 vaccination centres (CVC).

"It is also requested that wherever instances of overcharging as compared to the price declared by the CVC come to notice, appropriate strict action is taken against any such private CVCs," it said.

(With PTI inputs)

