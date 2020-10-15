October 15, 2020
Corona
Centre Asks Departments To Start Official Meetings With Message On COVID-19 Precautions

The messages may be focused on creating an awareness relating to wearing masks, physical distancing, hand hygiene.

PTI 15 October 2020
Representational Image
All central government departments have been asked to ensure that official meetings begin with messages on COVID-19 precautions so as to sensitise officers and staff about the pandemic, according to a Personnel Ministry order.

The government has issued several instructions to contain the spread of the coronavirus, it said.

"In continuation, it has since been decided that all central government offices shall ensure that every meeting commences with messages on COVID-19 related precautions, so as to sensitise officers and staff about the pandemic," said the order issued on Wednesday.

The messages may be focused on creating an awareness relating to wearing masks, physical distancing, hand hygiene, and strict adherence to Standard Operating Procedures issued by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, it said. 

