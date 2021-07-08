Centre Appoints Narayan Rane As New MSME minister

Following the major cabinet reshuffle on Wednesday, Narayan Rane began his tenure as the new Union MSME (micro, small and medium enterprises) Minister from Thursday.

He affirmed that creating more jobs and promoting GDP growth will remain the ministry's primary objectives.

"Today, I have taken the charge. We will think of steps to promote GDP growth and the creation of jobs for youth," he told reporters.

Having spent the better part of his political career in the Shiv Sena, Rane has come a long way -- leaving two parties and forming his own outfit for a while, before joining hands with the BJP and becoming a Union Minister.

(With PTI Inputs)

