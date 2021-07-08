July 08, 2021
Centre Appoints Narayan Rane As New MSME minister

Narayan Rane said the ministry will work in the direction of creating more jobs and promoting GDP growth.

Outlook Web Desk 08 July 2021, Last Updated at 2:10 pm
Former Maharashtra CM Narayan Rane took charge as the newly appointed MSME Minister of Modi cabinet on Thursday
PTI
Following  the major cabinet reshuffle on Wednesday, Narayan Rane began his tenure as the new Union MSME (micro, small and medium enterprises) Minister from Thursday.

He affirmed that  creating more jobs and promoting GDP growth will remain the ministry's  primary objectives.

"Today, I have taken the charge. We will think of steps to promote GDP growth and the creation of jobs for youth," he told reporters.

Having spent the better part of his political career in the Shiv Sena, Rane has come a long way -- leaving two parties and forming his own outfit for a while, before joining hands with the BJP and becoming a Union Minister. 

(With PTI Inputs)

