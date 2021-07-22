CBSE 2021: Board Expected To Announce Results Date Today; Know How To Check Scores

The Central Board of Secondary Education is likely to announce CBSE Class 10 result date today. According to reports, students who appeared for CBSE Class 10th Exam 2021 are requested to keep a tab on the official website at cbseresults.nic.in. Students can expect CBSE to declare Class 10th result anytime soon even as the official confirmation on the time and date is awaited.

Once CBSE Class 10th results are out, students would be able to check their scores on the official UMANG websites and also through IVRS and SMS.

Meanwhile, CBSE students can check out various ways to check their Class 10th result 2021 once it is declared:

CBSE 10th Result 2021: Steps to Download Marksheet From DigiLocker

Step 1: Visit the DigiLocker website – www.digilocker.gov.in – or download the DigiLocker app on your smartphone

Step 2: Click on the CBSE link

Step 3: Select Class 10 passing certificate or Class 10 marksheet

Step 4: Login to your account using CBSE registered mobile number and access your marksheet (Alternatively, you can use your Aadhaar Card number to log in)

Step 5: Download the CBSE marksheet and download it for future reference.

CBSE 10th result 2021: How to check on official website

Step 1: Visit the official website of CBSE at cbseresults.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link that says ‘CBSE Class 10 result 2021;

Step 3: Enter the roll number and date of birth

Step 4: Click on submit. Your result will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Download the CBSE Class 10th results for future reference.

Candidates can also access their results through SMS on their mobile and email IDs.

How to check via SMS:

SMS: SpaceSpace Sent on 7738299899.

Via telephone:

For Delhi: 24300699

Other parts: 011-24300699

On Wednesday, CBSE had announced that board exams for private candidates will be conducted from August 16 to September 15. The board ruled out declaring results of the private candidates on the basis of an alternative assessment policy like that for regular candidates, saying neither schools nor the CBSE has any previous assessment record for these students.

The CBSE has decided to bifurcate the academic session into two terms not to put a lot of pressure on students and conduct extensive assessments. Each term will comprise 50% of the entire syllabus. The first term will be held in November-December, while the second term will be held in March-April.

"The exams will be conducted from August 16 to September 15 and their result will also be declared in minimum possible time to avoid any difficulty to them in admission in higher education," CBSE Examination Controller Sanyam Bhardwaj said.

"The CBSE will declare the result of regular students as per the policy approved by Supreme Court. In case of regular students, schools are having records of the assessment done by the schools during the current year and thus their result could be declared based on the assessment policy," Bhardwaj said.

"In case of the private candidates, neither the schools nor the CBSE have the desired records, hence, their result cannot be prepared based on the assessment policy. In case of regular students, schools have conducted a unit test, mid-term and pre-board examination and thus the performance of these students was available.

"However, in case of private candidates (there are) no records based on which their assessment could be done without conduct of examination," he added.

