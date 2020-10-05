October 05, 2020
Corona
Home  »  Website  »  National  »  CBI Carries Out Searches At Congress Leader DK Shivakumar's Premises

CBI Carries Out Searches At Congress Leader DK Shivakumar's Premises

Officials claim that the CBI has so far recovered Rs. 50 lakh in cash. The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) carried out searches at Karnataka Congress chief DK Shivakumar’s premises based on allegations of acquisition of disproportionate assets.

Outlook Web Bureau 05 October 2020
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
CBI Carries Out Searches At Congress Leader DK Shivakumar's Premises
KPCC President D K Shivakumar
PTI
CBI Carries Out Searches At Congress Leader DK Shivakumar's Premises
outlookindia.com
2020-10-05T11:16:35+05:30

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is carrying out searches at 14 locations in Karnataka and Maharashtra at the premises of Congress leader D K Shivakumar in an alleged corruption case, officials said on Monday.

"CBI has registered a case against based on allegations of acquisition of disproportionate assets. Searches are being conducted today at 14 locations including nine in Karnataka, four in Delhi, and one in Mumbai," the probe agency said reportedly said in a statement.
The agency has registered a fresh case against the Congress leader based on a source information, officials said.

Congress leaders have criticised the CBI raids. Former Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah accused the BJP government of indulging in “vindictive politics.”

“@BJP4India has always tried to indulge in vindictive politics & mislead public attention. The latest CBI raid on @KPCCPresident @DKShivakumar 's house is another attempt to derail our preparation for bypolls. I strongly condemn this,” he tweeted.

Congress general secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala accused the CBI of acting as a BJP puppet. “The insidious game of intimidation & machinations of Modi-Yeddyurappa duo being executed by a puppet CBI by raiding @DKShivakumar won’t deter us. CBI should be unearthing the layers of corruption in Yeddyurappa Govt. But, ‘Raid Raj’ is their only ‘Machiavellian Move’ !,” Surjewala tweeted.

Last year, Shivakumar was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate over money-laundering allegations. By-polls are scheduled to be held in Karnataka on November 3.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

Opposition's Spreading Misinformation On Farm Laws Amounts To Criminal Conduct: BJP

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Outlook Web Bureau D. K. Shivakumar CBI BJP. Congress National

More from India

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos