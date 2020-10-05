CBI Carries Out Searches At Congress Leader DK Shivakumar's Premises

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is carrying out searches at 14 locations in Karnataka and Maharashtra at the premises of Congress leader D K Shivakumar in an alleged corruption case, officials said on Monday.

"CBI has registered a case against based on allegations of acquisition of disproportionate assets. Searches are being conducted today at 14 locations including nine in Karnataka, four in Delhi, and one in Mumbai," the probe agency said reportedly said in a statement.

The agency has registered a fresh case against the Congress leader based on a source information, officials said.

Congress leaders have criticised the CBI raids. Former Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah accused the BJP government of indulging in “vindictive politics.”

“@BJP4India has always tried to indulge in vindictive politics & mislead public attention. The latest CBI raid on @KPCCPresident @DKShivakumar 's house is another attempt to derail our preparation for bypolls. I strongly condemn this,” he tweeted.

.@BJP4India has always tried to indulge in vindictive politics & mislead public attention.



The latest CBI raid on @KPCCPresident @DKShivakumar's house is another attempt to derail our preparation for bypolls.



I strongly condemn this. — Siddaramaiah (@siddaramaiah) October 5, 2020

Congress general secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala accused the CBI of acting as a BJP puppet. “The insidious game of intimidation & machinations of Modi-Yeddyurappa duo being executed by a puppet CBI by raiding @DKShivakumar won’t deter us. CBI should be unearthing the layers of corruption in Yeddyurappa Govt. But, ‘Raid Raj’ is their only ‘Machiavellian Move’ !,” Surjewala tweeted.

The insidious game of intimidation & machinations of Modi-Yeddyurappa duo being executed by a puppet CBI by raiding @DKShivakumar won’t deter us.



CBI should be unearthing the layers of corruption in Yeddyurappa Govt.



But, ‘Raid Raj’ is their only ‘Machiavellian Move’ !

1/2 — Randeep Singh Surjewala (@rssurjewala) October 5, 2020

Last year, Shivakumar was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate over money-laundering allegations. By-polls are scheduled to be held in Karnataka on November 3.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine