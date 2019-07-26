﻿
Home »  Website »  National »  CBI Arrests Corporate Lobbyist Deepak Talwar As Court Denies Anticipatory Bail

CBI Arrests Corporate Lobbyist Deepak Talwar As Court Denies Anticipatory Bail

The prosecution has alleged that Talwar allegedly acted as a middleman to favour foreign private airlines, causing huge loss to national carrier Air India.

Outlook Web Bureau 26 July 2019
CBI Arrests Corporate Lobbyist Deepak Talwar As Court Denies Anticipatory Bail
Corporate lobbyist Deepak Talwar
File Photo
CBI Arrests Corporate Lobbyist Deepak Talwar As Court Denies Anticipatory Bail
outlookindia.com
2019-07-26T14:24:22+0530

 The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Friday arrested corporate lobbyist Deepak Talwar in a case related to an illicit aviation deal.

Talwar was arrested after a Delhi court denied anticipatory bail sought by him.

Special CBI Judge Anil Kumar Sisodia turned down the plea filed by Talwar through his counsel Tanveer Ahmed Mir.

Talwar, who was produced before the court, is currently in Tihar Jail in the case filed by the Enforcement Directorate.

During the hearing, the CBI told the court that it wanted to confront Talwar with voluminous documents.

Also Read: CBI Searches 110 Locations in 19 States In Corruption, Arms Smuggling Cases

Talwar's counsel argued that the arrest memo was in violation of the mandatory guidelines ahead of arrest. "No report has been put on record," he said.

"Talwar is medically Ill. He is a diabetic and is a victim of bypass surgery. He should be permitted to meet a lawyer and his family if custody is granted," Mir said.

The judge has reserved the order on the duration of remand post-lunch

The prosecution has alleged that Talwar allegedly acted as a middleman to favour foreign private airlines, causing huge loss to national carrier Air India.

It is alleged that Air India's profitable routes were given to private airlines from the Middle East.

Also Read: Former Minister Gayatri Prajapati, Four IAS Officers Booked By CBI In UP Mining Scam

(IANS)

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau CBI New Delhi CBI Air India Private Airlines National

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : Yeddyurappa, Central Leadership On Same Page; Will Form Stable Govt In Karnataka: BJP Leaders
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
  • PHOTO
  • NEWS
  • BLOGS
  • LATEST
more>>
Online Casino Betway Banner
Outlook VIDEOS

Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters