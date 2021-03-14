Caught In Action: Ghaziabad Man Spits On Rotis; Arrested After Video Goes Viral

In yet another shocking incident caught on camera, a man was arrested in Ghaziabad for spitting on the rotis before placing them inside the Tandoor.

The incident took place during a betrothal ceremony in Bhojpur area of Ghaziabad.

In a viral video, a person is seen cooking chapati on a tandoor and spitting on it before serving it. The video surfaced on the internet garnered attention and shocking reactions across the nation.

The accused identified as Mohsin is a resident of Muradnagar and fled from the spot to avoid his arrest. However, the Ghaziabad police arrested the accused after the matter came into light.

"Taking immediate cognizance of the video, an FIR has been registered and the accused Mohsin has been arrested. Statutory proceedings have been initiated," said the Ghaziabad police.

Earlier a similar case came into light after a man in Uttar Pradesh's Meerut was spotted spitting on the rotis before placing it in the Tandoor. The accused Naushad was found spitting on the rotis during a wedding function

He was also arrested by the police.

