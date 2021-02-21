February 21, 2021
Corona
Watch: Man Spitting On Rotis At Wedding In Meerut, Arrested After Video Goes Viral

Recently, a video left Netizens feeling disgusted as a man is seen spitting on the rotis before putting it in the tandoor.

Outlook Web Bureau 21 February 2021
Screen Grab of Viral Video
@kumarayush084/Twitter
In a bizarre incident, a man was found spitting on the rotis before putting it in the Tandoor during a wedding in Uttar Pradesh's Meerut district. Police have arrested the accused person and is probing the incident.

Recently, a video left Netizens feeling disgusted as a man is seen spitting on the Rotis before putting it in the Tandoor. The incident came to light when a person secretly recorded the video and shared it on social media. Many users termed the act as disgusting and urged police to probe the matter and arrest the accused.

Watch video here:

 

"The station in-charge of Partapur has been conveyed to launch necessary action or investigation in connection with the case," said the Meerut Police

The accused is identified as Naushad aka Sohail of Meerut, India.com said

Here are some reactions of the fierce Twitteratis:

