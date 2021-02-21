Watch: Man Spitting On Rotis At Wedding In Meerut, Arrested After Video Goes Viral

In a bizarre incident, a man was found spitting on the rotis before putting it in the Tandoor during a wedding in Uttar Pradesh's Meerut district. Police have arrested the accused person and is probing the incident.

Recently, a video left Netizens feeling disgusted as a man is seen spitting on the Rotis before putting it in the Tandoor. The incident came to light when a person secretly recorded the video and shared it on social media. Many users termed the act as disgusting and urged police to probe the matter and arrest the accused.

Watch video here:

"The station in-charge of Partapur has been conveyed to launch necessary action or investigation in connection with the case," said the Meerut Police

à¤ÂÂà¤ÂÂà¥ÂÂà¤¤ à¤ªà¥ÂÂà¤°à¤ÂÂà¤°à¤£ à¤ÂÂà¥ÂÂ à¤¸à¤ÂÂà¤¬à¤ÂÂà¤§ à¤®à¥ÂÂà¤ÂÂ à¤¥à¤¾à¤¨à¤¾ à¤ªà¥ÂÂà¤°à¤­à¤¾à¤°à¥ÂÂ à¤ªà¤°à¤¤à¤¾à¤ªà¥ÂÂà¤° à¤ÂÂà¥ÂÂ à¤ÂÂà¤µà¤¶à¥ÂÂà¤¯à¤ÂÂ à¤ÂÂà¤¾à¤°à¥ÂÂà¤°à¤µà¤¾à¤ÂÂ/ à¤ÂÂà¤¾à¤ÂÂà¤ÂÂ à¤¹à¥ÂÂà¤¤à¥ÂÂ à¤ÂÂ à¤µà¤ÂÂà¤¤ à¤ÂÂà¤°à¤¾ à¤¦à¤¿à¤¯à¤¾ à¤ÂÂà¤¯à¤¾ à¤¹à¥ÂÂ — MEERUT POLICE (@meerutpolice) February 19, 2021

The accused is identified as Naushad aka Sohail of Meerut, India.com said

Here are some reactions of the fierce Twitteratis:

Not sure whether he is spitting, but it should be found why exactly is he leaning so close to the roti. — Anil Fotedar (@Anil88158920) February 20, 2021

He is spitting on dough, so that the roti sticks in tandoor properly , but it is a very bad habit and he must be punished. — anjanikumar kandoi (@akkandoi) February 20, 2021

He might be dusting the extra flour from the roti...ðÂÂ¤ÂÂ — Siddhi Khedekar (@SiddhiKhedekar7) February 20, 2021

Seems like a corona victim wants to spread corona — Junat (@Junat56236276) February 20, 2021

His expressions are saying more than his actions.. chor ki daadi mein tinka.

Strict action needed against such people. — shikha jain (@shikhajain1234) February 20, 2021

