Cases With Court-Monitored Investigation Have Shown 'Better Outcome': Justice Chandrachud

Speaking at an event, Justice Chandrachud said: "Cases, where courts have been approached with a petition at an appropriate stage and where courts have been able to monitor the investigation, have perhaps shown a better outcome."

Talking about the Pehlu Khan case in which a district court acquitted all 6 accused recently, he said: "This is one of the great torments of being a judge because you've to decide on basis of evidence, as it stands and then you find that police investigation has been so woefully inadequate that it's going to result in an acquittal."

Pehlu Khan, a cattle trader, was beaten to death allegedly by self-proclaimed cow vigilantes on the suspicion of cow smuggling in Rajasthan's Alwar district in 2017.

An Alwar court had on Thursday acquitted all six accused in the lynching case, giving them the benefit of doubt.

However, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said the state government appeal against the court's ruling.

On Friday, the Congress government constituted a special investigation team (SIT) to probe afresh the Alwar lynching case.

Shattered by the local court judgment, Pehlu Khan's family told news agency ANI that the government's decision to form an SIT had revived their hope of getting justice.

