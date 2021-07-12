Cars Replace Chariots Amid Muted Rath Yatra Celebrations In Agartala

Also read Rath Yatra 2021 Begins Amid Tight Covid Restrictions

As Covid restriction continues across Tripura, devotees celebrated very low profile Rath Yatra in Agartala this year.

The main door of the Jagannath temple, where the biggest congregation takes place on this festival here was kept closed for devotees as per the order of the state government over restriction on religious, political, cultural or other gatherings.

In the ISKCON temple, a small section of devotees gathered as they brought the idols of Lord Jagannath, his brother Balbhadra and sister Subhadra out of the temple. However, instead of the usual chariot for pulling it as a ritual, the devotees this time used cars to avoid gathering.

Meanwhile, Sridam Gobinda Das, secretary of ISKCON temple Agartala performed 'Pahind Vidhi', a symbolic ritual of cleaning the way for the 'raths' (chariots).

He viewed that due to the Covid restrictions, a very low profile Rath Yatra is being celebrated here this year.

Devotees chanted hymns and played music with traditional drums.

Hari Das, a devotee, said that they are praying to Lord Jagannath and hope with the blessings the world shall very soon be free from the evil of Covid.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine