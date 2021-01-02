January 02, 2021
Corona
Home  »  Website  »  National  »  Car Hits Two Leopards, One Goes Missing In West Bengal

Car Hits Two Leopards, One Goes Missing In West Bengal

One of the leopards has been rescued while a drone has been deployed to trace the other big cat.

PTI 02 January 2021
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
Car Hits Two Leopards, One Goes Missing In West Bengal
Representational image.
Shutterstock
Car Hits Two Leopards, One Goes Missing In West Bengal
outlookindia.com
2021-01-02T18:01:32+05:30

Two leopards and five people have been injured after a car hit the big cats in West Bengal's Jalpaiguri district, a senior forest official said on Saturday.

One of the leopards has been rescued while a drone has been deployed to trace the other big cat, he said.

The incident took place on NH 31C near Gendrapara tea estate in Banarhat area on Friday night, Chief Wildlife Warden V K Yadav said.

The five injured occupants of the vehicle have been admitted to Jalpaiguri super-specialty hospital and their condition is stated to be stable, he said.

The rescued adult male leopard has been brought to Lataguri for treatment. Its condition is stable. A search operation is underway to trace the other big cat which has slipped into tea bushes, the officer said.

All villages and tea estates in the area have been alerted, he added.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

Poster Offers 10 Lakh Dollars For Killing Punjab CM Amarinder Singh, Case Registered

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

PTI West Bengal National

More from India

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos