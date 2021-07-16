Cancel Board Exams For Non-Regular Students: NSUI Placed Deputation Before TBSE

Hundreds of students blocked the main road in the capital Agartala as they raised slogans against the Tripura Board of Secondary Education (TBSE) for not cancelling the board examination for the candidates who are appearing as continued, compartmental or external.

The majority of the protesters were the tribal youths and the protest was organized under the banner of Congress’ student organization National Student Union of India (NSUI).

The protesters demanded that TBSE cancel its board examination for candidates appearing as continued, compartmental or external like it had cancelled for the regular candidates this year on the pretext of Covid pandemic.

Meanwhile, the police had arrested the protesters and said that they didn’t have permission for it, moreover, due to the Covid pandemic the state government had banned all gatherings like political, religious, cultural, and others.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine