May 10, 2021
Poshan
Can Hot Water Bath Or Drinking Warm Water Prevent Covid? Govt Answers

The government has also suggested a five-step sample meal plan for those recovering from the disease.

Outlook Web Bureau 10 May 2021, Last Updated at 8:08 am
PIB has debunked the myth that claimed that pouring two drops of lemon juice in the nose could completely kill Covid-19 in the body.
Representational image
outlookindia.com
2021-05-10T08:08:01+05:30
Through the mygovindia's Twitter handle, the government has given clarity to those who were assuming that hot water bath or drinking warm water can prevent the spread of coronavirus disease.

According to reports, hot water bath or drinking warm water prevents Covid-19 – The Centre stated the fact that it does not kill the virus nor does it cure the disease. It added that a temperature of 60-75 degrees is required to kill the coronavirus in lab settings.

The government has also suggested a five-step sample meal plan for those recovering from the disease. It has been said that the plan will boost immunity and help people recover from post virus fatigue.

Recently, the Press Information Bureau (PIB) has debunked the myth that claimed that pouring two drops of lemon juice in the nose could completely kill Covid-19 in the body.

Bolo Indya, the made-in-India live streaming platform has come together with MyGov India to launch a mass awareness program for users living in tier 2, 3, and 4 cities of the nation. The partnership is aimed at aiding the Centre’s efforts in fighting the coronavirus crisis.

Fact Check: Can You Get Covid Even After Vaccination? Govt Clarifies

