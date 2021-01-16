January 16, 2021
Corona
Home  »  Website  »  National  »  WhatsApp Privacy Policy: Traders' Body Files Plea In Supreme Court

WhatsApp Privacy Policy: Traders' Body Files Plea In Supreme Court

The Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) has moved the Supreme Court over the new update in WhatsApp's privacy policy.

Outlook Web Bureau 16 January 2021
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
WhatsApp Privacy Policy: Traders' Body Files Plea In Supreme Court
Representational image
WhatsApp Privacy Policy: Traders' Body Files Plea In Supreme Court
outlookindia.com
2021-01-16T19:35:05+05:30

The Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) has filed a plea in the Supreme Court, urging WhatsApp to withdraw its updated privacy policy. The Traders' body also issued a statement claiming that the updated privacy policy of WhatsApp encroaches upon various fundamental rights of the citizens.

"The Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) has today filed a petition in the Supreme Court with the prayer to direct WhatsApp to withdraw its new privacy policy, which is encroaching upon various fundamental rights of the citizens granted by Constitution of India", read the statement made by CAIT. The statement also highlights the difference of approach in EU countries and India, with reference to the new privacy policy and how the data of Indian users can be misused by companies like WhatsApp.

With PTI inputs 

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

Sebi Bans CNBC Awaaz Anchor Hemant Ghai From Markets, Says He Made Rs 2.95 Cr By 'Front-Running'

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Outlook Web Bureau Whatsapp National

More from India

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos