WhatsApp Privacy Policy: Traders' Body Files Plea In Supreme Court

The Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) has filed a plea in the Supreme Court, urging WhatsApp to withdraw its updated privacy policy. The Traders' body also issued a statement claiming that the updated privacy policy of WhatsApp encroaches upon various fundamental rights of the citizens.

"The Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) has today filed a petition in the Supreme Court with the prayer to direct WhatsApp to withdraw its new privacy policy, which is encroaching upon various fundamental rights of the citizens granted by Constitution of India", read the statement made by CAIT. The statement also highlights the difference of approach in EU countries and India, with reference to the new privacy policy and how the data of Indian users can be misused by companies like WhatsApp.

With PTI inputs

