Cabinet Rejig: Mansukh Mandaviya Gets Health, Dharmendra Pradhan Has Education

Mansukh Mandaviya will take charge of the Union Health Ministry while Smriti Irani will retain the Ministry of Women and Child Development.

Meanwhile, Dharmendra Pradhan will get the Education Ministry, while Hardeep Singh Puri will take charge of the petroleum portfolio.

BJP leader Jyotiraditya Scindia will head the Civil Aviation Ministry and Ashwini Vaishnaw will take charge as the railway minister.

Meenakshi Lekhi gets the MoS external affairs and culture portfolio.

Meanwhile, Anurag Thakur, who was elevated during the rejig will get the sports and the I&B ministries.

The newly established Ministry of Cooperation will be headed by Amit Shah.

Earlier today, Dr Harsh Vardhan resigned as the health minister ahead of the Union Cabinet expansion. As many as 11 other ministers including Ravi Shankar prasad and Prakash Javadekar were dropped from the Cabinet.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine