July 06, 2021
Home  »  Website  »  National  »  Cabinet Expansion: Will Accept Whatever PM Modi Decides, Says Nitish Kumar

Cabinet Expansion: Will Accept Whatever PM Modi Decides, Says Nitish Kumar

The party wants two Cabinet and MoS rank berths each in the upcoming expansion.

Outlook Web Bureau 06 July 2021, Last Updated at 5:19 pm
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
Cabinet Expansion: Will Accept Whatever PM Modi Decides, Says Nitish Kumar
'We will accept whatever the Prime Minister decided,' Nitish Kumar said
File Photo
Cabinet Expansion: Will Accept Whatever PM Modi Decides, Says Nitish Kumar
outlookindia.com
2021-07-06T17:19:15+05:30
Also read

Hours after expressing willingness to get four berths in the Narendra Modi government, Nitish Kumar said, "I have no knowledge about any formula but our party's national president has the authorization for this. He is the authorised person. Whatever has to be done through discussions, it will be done accordingly."

"Jo hua so hua (what happened has happened)" the Chief Minister said in the context of his 2019 statement that the issue is closed.

"Now whatever the respected Prime Minister decides we will accept," he said, adding that senior leader of his Janata Dal (United), who is in Delhi, is authorised to finalise everything with BJP.

The party wants two Cabinet and MoS rank berths each in the upcoming expansion.

The party didn't join the government in 2019 as it demanded that ministries should be given according to the number of Lok Sabha seats won by a party. The JDU has 16 MPs in the Lok Sabha and the BJP 17 MPs from Bihar. The party argues that it should be given four berths.

The current strength of the Council of Ministers is 53, besides Modi, and its maximum number can be 81.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

Will Appear Before UP Police If Granted Protection From Arrest, Says Twitter India Chief: Reports

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Outlook Web Bureau Nitish Kumar Narendra Modi Delhi Cabinet & Council of Ministers National

More from India

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos