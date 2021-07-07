Cabinet Expansion: Two Prominent UP OBC Leaders S P Singh Baghel And B L Verma Inducted

Among the 43 ministers, who were inducted into the Union Cabinet on Wednesday, S P Singh Baghel and B L Verma were the two prominent OBC leaders from Uttar Pradesh.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expanded his Cabinet on Wednesday with 43 NDA leaders taking the oath of office.

While seven ministers were elevated, as many as 12, including Ravi Shankar Prasad and Prakash Javadekar, were dropped during the expansion.

Many believe that the Cabinet rejig was done with an eye on the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls.

Amid these developments, five-time Uttar Pradesh MP, Satya Pal Singh who won from the Agra Lok Sabha constituency in 2019 was sworn-in today.

A party-hopper, 61-year-old Baghel was a member of the Lok Sabha in 1998, 1999 and 2004 as a Samajwadi Party MP, representing the Jalesar seat in Uttar Pradesh. After three terms as an MP, Baghel was suspended from the SP. He then unsuccessfully contested two Lok Sabha elections as a Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) candidate. In 2014, Baghel was elected to the Rajya Sabha as a BSP nominee.

Baghel became president of the BJP OBC Morcha in 2015 and two years later he became a BJP MLA from Tundla before getting elected to the Lok Sabha again, this time on a BJP ticket from Agra. This is his first stint as a central minister.

Meanwhile, Verma, a member of the Rajya Sabha, is an OBC leader who started off as an active party worker from Budaun in Uttar Pradesh. He became UP BJP vice-president in 2018 and as a member of the upper house of Parliament, he is in the Committee on Welfare of Other Backward Classes (OBCs).

A first-time Union minister, Verma was earlier president of the Braj region unit of the saffron party.

A prominent leader among the OBC communities, especially the Lodhi community in western UP, he is considered close to former chief minister Kalyan Singh.

At present, Verma holds the post of the chairman of UP State Construction and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited, enjoying the rank and status of a minister of state.

Other leaders who were inducted into the Union Cabinet are-- Jyotiraditya Scindia, Narayan Tatu Rane, Sarbanada Sonowal, Mansukh Mandaviya, Bhupender Yadav, Parshottam Rupala, Kiren Rijiju, R K Singh and Pashupati Kumar Paras among others.

(With PTI inputs)

