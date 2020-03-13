Cabinet Approves 4 Per Cent Dearness Allowance Hike For Central Government Employees

The Union Cabinet on Friday approved 4 per cent hike in dearness allowance (DA) to 21 per cent for central government employees, costing the exchequer an additional Rs 14,595 crore.
Briefing the media, I&B Minister Prakash Javadekar said the Cabinet had approved 4 per cent hike in DA to 21 pc for 48 lakh govt employees, 65 lakh pensioners.
He further said the government will incur Rs 14,595 crore additional expense on account of this hike.
PFI Delhi Chief, Secretary Arrested For Instigating And Funding Delhi Riots
India Vs South Africa, 1st ODI Highlights: Rain Forces Dharamsala Match To Be Abandoned
'No Law To Support You': SC On Yogi Govt's 'Name And Shame' Posters
Coronavirus Pandemic Updates: Defence Ministry Sets Up 7 More Quarantine Facilities As Cases Rise To 74
How Much Would You Pay For A Kidney?
Odisha's Jagannath Temple's Money Stuck In Yes Bank, People Ask How It Landed There
Show Me A Country That Says 'Everybody Is Welcome': Jaishankar On CAA
Mitchell Starc To Miss Final SA vs AUS ODI To Watch Wife Alyssa Healy In Women's T20 World Cup Final