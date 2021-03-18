Bus Carrying Nearly 100 Overturns On Yamuna Expressway, At Least 20 Injured

A bus carrying nearly 100 passengers overturned on Yamuna Expressway on Thursday injuring around 20 passengers.
The accident took place in the Khandauli area.
All those injured in the accident were taken to a hospital following a rescue operation launched by the police as soon as they reached the spot.
Further details awaited.
For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
How Much Would You Pay For A Kidney?
CAA Symbolises BJP’s Betrayal Of The People Of Assam: Gaurav Gogoi
Mamata Banerjee Injury: Election Commission Suspends Cop In Charge Of Security, Removes DM
Bengal: BJP Names 4 MPs, 2 Former TMC Ministers, Film Stars In Second List