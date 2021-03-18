March 18, 2021
Corona
Bus Carrying Nearly 100 Overturns On Yamuna Expressway, At Least 20 Injured

All those injured in the accident were taken to a hospital following a rescue operation launched by the police

Outlook Web Bureau 18 March 2021
Representational Image
Pixabay
outlookindia.com
2021-03-18T10:06:21+05:30

A bus carrying nearly 100 passengers overturned on Yamuna Expressway on Thursday injuring around 20 passengers.

The accident took place in the Khandauli area.

All those injured in the accident were taken to a hospital following a rescue operation launched by the police as soon as they reached the spot. 

Further details awaited. 

 

Outlook Web Bureau Uttar Pradesh Accidents Bus Accident National

