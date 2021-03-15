BSP To Contest Assembly Polls In Bengal, Kerala, Puducherry, Tamil Nadu Solo: Mayawati

March 15, 2021
The former Uttar Pradesh chief minister said her party has had a bitter experience of aligning with other parties in the past and therefore will contest alone in UP elections next year

Outlook Web Bureau 15 March 2021
Bahujan Samaj Party supremo Mayawati on Monday announced that her party will contest the assembly elections in West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Puducherry alone, and will not form any alliance with other parties because of the sour experience in the past.

The former Uttar Pradesh chief minister and BSP chief also said that her party will contest solo even in the UP assembly elections, lined up next year.

"We are working internally on the elections. We do not reveal our strategy. The BSP will contest on all the 403 assembly seats in UP, and will perform well. The performance of the party will be good in the panchayat elections in Uttar Pradesh," she told reporters at an event to pay tributes to BSP founder Kanshi Ram on his 87th birth anniversary.

Mayawati said her party has had a bitter experience of aligning with other parties in the past.

"The experience of our party forging an alliance with others has not been good. Our party leaders, workers and voters are highly disciplined. This is not the case with other parties of the country. In an alliance, our votes are transferred to the other party, but the votes of the other party are not transferred to us," she said.

"This has been a very bad and bitter experience. In future also, we will not forge any alliance with any party," she added.

With PTI Inputs

