Advertisement
Friday, Sep 24, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

Broken Foot: An Artist's Comment On Caste

Mumbai based artist, Prabhakar Kamble spoke to Outlook about his work – Broken Foot which appears on the cover of our latest edition. On stands today.

Broken Foot: An Artist's Comment On Caste

Trending

Broken Foot: An Artist's Comment On Caste
outlookindia.com
2021-09-24T13:57:32+05:30
Sharmila Bhowmick

Sharmila Bhowmick

More stories from Sharmila Bhowmick
View All

Published: 24 Sep 2021, Updated: 24 Sep 2021 1:57 pm

Prabhakar Kamble is a Mumbai based artist. He is also a curator and a cultural activist. His artistic work involves his response to immediate social realities as well as personal and collective histories. His realities are derived from lived experiences and as a social commentator. Kamble spoke to Outlook about his work – Broken Foot which appears on the cover of our latest edition.

Q. What inspired you to create the Broken Foot?

A. It was during the first wave of the Covid-19 pandemic, when a mass exodus of migrant labourers took place all over India that I started working on this piece. It was a statement against the apathy of the state towards a certain section of the society.

Q. What is the medium of the work and what is the inherent message?

A. The medium is wood. The Broken Foot is a representation of the men and women who have been on foot for days during the pandemic to go back to their villages. The sheer apathy of the system for a large section of the society that builds homes, offices, bridges and cities was apparent. Some of them were even walking barefoot. We thus managed to break the feet of the people who support us.

From the Magazine

Class Of The Future Has India As Global Education Hub

Top 50 State Private Universities

A Patel Over Rupani: A Safer Bet in Gujarat?

Hurriyat Continues With Or Without Geelani

Raghubir Yadav Finds His Mojo After 30 Years In Industry

Q. Apart from being a comment on the migrant workers, is the Broken Foot also a comment on India’s inherent caste system.

A. They are linked – as most of the people who support the system are usually still from a certain caste bracket that the comment on the situation of our workforce can’t be too far from a comment on caste.

Description: Broken Foot I Medium – Wood I Size 6”X6.5”X12” I Year 2020
“A force which built homes, offices, bridges and the cities as we know and imagine, a force that raises the economy of the nation; a force that builds the Nation. The Constitution unfolds as a live text as millions of feet march thousands of miles homewards. What were the conditions which made them take arduous journeys on foot, till the time their feet developed cracks like cracked earth. These are broken people of the times, broken from their homes. Can one stand united as a society on a broken foot? In the context of inequality we can’t progress as a nation with a broken foot, a divide called discrimination, as the Pandemic starkly reveals.”

Tags

Sharmila Bhowmick New Delhi Art & Culture Migrant labourers National
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

More from India

Indian Muslims' ancestors were Lord Ram, Krishna, Shiva. They Should Bow To 'Land And Culture Of India': UP Minister

Indian Muslims' ancestors were Lord Ram, Krishna, Shiva. They Should Bow To 'Land And Culture Of India': UP Minister

Assam: Death Toll In Police Firing Reaches Three; Minority Students' Union Calls A 12-Hour Strike

Top CEOs And Business Leaders Appreciative Of India's Reform Trajectory: PM Modi

India Records 31,382 New Covid-19 Cases, Active Cases Lowest In 188 Days

Centre Finds Caste Census Of Backward Classes Administratively Difficult, Tells SC

PM Modi Meets Australian PM Scott Morrison Ahead Of First In-Person Quad Leaders' Summit

India And America Are Natural Partners: PM Modi Says To US Vice President Kamala Harris

Monsoon Claims 432 Lives In HP; Landslides, Accidents Increasing Due To Widespread Rain & Snowfall

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Venkatesh Iyer, Rahul Tripathi Script Big KKR Win Vs MI In IPL 2021

Venkatesh Iyer, Rahul Tripathi Script Big KKR Win Vs MI In IPL 2021

Milan Fashion Week

Milan Fashion Week

Bollywood, Glamour Come Together At IPL 2021 In UAE

Bollywood, Glamour Come Together At IPL 2021 In UAE

Caste Faultlines: Art As A Social Comment

Caste Faultlines: Art As A Social Comment

More from India

Terrorist Groups Working In Pakistan: US Vice President In Maiden Meet With PM Modi

Terrorist Groups Working In Pakistan: US Vice President In Maiden Meet With PM Modi

Caste Census Won’t Breed Casteism: Union Minister Athawale

Caste Census Won’t Breed Casteism: Union Minister Athawale

Hathras: A Poet's Comment On A Post-Truth World

Hathras: A Poet's Comment On A Post-Truth World

Another KTF Militant Module Busted In Punjab; 3 Held With Tiffin Bombs, Hand-Grenades & Pistols

Another KTF Militant Module Busted In Punjab; 3 Held With Tiffin Bombs, Hand-Grenades & Pistols

Read More from Outlook

Congress Bowls A Caste Googly: A Dalit Sikh As Chief Minister Of Punjab Ahead Of State Polls

Congress Bowls A Caste Googly: A Dalit Sikh As Chief Minister Of Punjab Ahead Of State Polls

With a Dalit Sikh CM from the neglected Puad region, Congress has apparently checkmated the Akali-BSP alliance and BJP’s overtures to Dalits, and tried to retain its old voter base.

Dateline Hathras: For The Lawyer Fighting For Justice, The Nightmare Is Far From Over

Dateline Hathras: For The Lawyer Fighting For Justice, The Nightmare Is Far From Over

Jeevan Prakash Sharma / The family of the Hathras victim, who has been provided tight security cover by the Supreme Court, has demanded protection for their lawyer.

Broken Foot: An Artist's Comment On Caste

Broken Foot: An Artist's Comment On Caste

Sharmila Bhowmick / Mumbai based artist, Prabhakar Kamble spoke to Outlook about his work – Broken Foot which appears on the cover of our latest edition.

Hathras: A Poet's Comment On A Post-Truth World

Hathras: A Poet's Comment On A Post-Truth World

Chinki Sinha / It disturbing but it is important to remember that violence repeats itself in the same ways. Meena Kandasamy's poem is a poem that is invested in the social.

Advertisement