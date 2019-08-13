﻿
Home »  Website »  National »  Bravery, Dignity Displayed By Wayanad People During Floods Is 'Truly Humbling': Rahul Gandhi

Bravery, Dignity Displayed By Wayanad People During Floods Is 'Truly Humbling': Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Gandhi had visited flood-hit areas including worst-hit Puthumala in Wayanad district and Kavalappara near Nilambur in Malappuram district.

Outlook Web Bureau 13 August 2019
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp Comments
Bravery, Dignity Displayed By Wayanad People During Floods Is 'Truly Humbling': Rahul Gandhi
File Photo
Bravery, Dignity Displayed By Wayanad People During Floods Is 'Truly Humbling': Rahul Gandhi
outlookindia.com
2019-08-13T17:00:48+0530

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has praised the flood-hit people of his Wayanad Lok Sabha constituency, saying the bravery and dignity displayed by them in the face of tragedy was "truly humbling."

"I left Wayanad with nothing but pride for the people I represent," Gandhi wrote on his Facebook page.

He left Kerala on Tuesday morning after winding up his two-day visit to Wayanad ravaged by floods and landslides.

"The display of bravery and dignity in the face of immense tragedy is truly humbling. It is such an honour and pleasure to be your MP. Thank you Kerala," he wrote.

Gandhi had visited flood-hit areas including worst-hit Puthumala in Wayanad district and Kavalappara near Nilambur in Malappuram district.

At Puthumala and Kavalappara, where landslides wrecked havoc last week, many people are still feared to be trapped beneath the debris.

The Congress leader has urged the Central and state governments to "aggressively support" the people hit by the national calamity.

(PTI)

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp Comments
READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Rahul Gandhi Wayanad Kerala Floods Kerala floods National
Next Story : Chandrayaan-2's Journey to Moon, After Leaving Earth's Orbit, to Start on Wednesday
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
  • PHOTO
  • NEWS
  • BLOGS
  • LATEST
more>>
Online Casino Betway Banner
Outlook VIDEOS



Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters