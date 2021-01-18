Farmers' Protest: Too Many Viewpoints Delaying Decision, Says Centre

The Centre on Monday said both protesting farmers and the government want to resolve the deadlock over the new farm laws but the process is being prolonged due to the involvement of people with different ideologies.

The tenth round of talks between the centre and farmer unions will take place tomorrow at noon at Vigyan Bhawan in the national capital.

In defence of the new farm laws, the government said the reforms are in the interest of the farming community and obstacles are bound to crop up whenever good measures are taken. It is taking longer to resolve the issue as farmers' leaders want a solution their own way, they added.

Speaking to PTI, Minister of State for Agriculture Parshottam Rupala said: "It is different when farmers talk to us directly. When leaders get involved, then it becomes difficult. There could have been early solution had the discussions were held with farmers directly."

Since people of different ideologies have entered into the protest, they want a solution in their own way, he said.

"Both sides want a solution, but they have different points of view and hence it is taking more time. But a definite solution will emerge," he noted.

Separately, a Supreme Court-appointed panel to resolve the crisis is also scheduled to hold its first meeting on Tuesday.

The previous rounds of talks between the government and farmers have failed to reach any concrete results, as protesting unions have stuck to their main demand for repealing the new laws, but the government has refused to do so.

Thousands of farmers, especially from Punjab, Haryana and parts of Uttar Pradesh, are protesting for nearly two-months at various Delhi borders against the three farm laws enacted by the central government in September 2020.

Separately, Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar, while addressing a virtual event, reiterated that the three farm laws will be beneficial for farmers.

"These laws were expected earlier but the previous government could not implement because of pressure. It was the Modi government that took a bold step and brought these laws passed in Parliament... Whenever a good thing happens, there are obstacles," Tomar said.

On eve of the tenth round of meeting, a delegation of farmers representing over 270 farmer producer organizations from Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Assam, Karnataka, Chhattisgarh and Odisha met Rupala and appealed not to repeal the laws.

Minister of State for Agriculture Kailash Choudhury was also present in the meeting.

"We support the new laws. We don't want the government to repeal them," Narendra Tomar of Gwalior-based Chambal Agro FPO said after the meeting.

With PTI inputs

