March 07, 2021
Body Of A 4-Year-Old With Strangulation Marks Found In An Under-Construction Septic Tank

A missing complaint was filed by the girl’s family earlier and a case was registered in this regard

Outlook Web Bureau 07 March 2021
A 4-year-old girl with strangulation marks on her body was found in an under-construction septic tank in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar district, said the police. 

The police found the body in at Jansath town, they added.

SHO D K Tyagi said the body has been sent for post-mortem.

A missing complaint was filed by the girl’s family on March 5 and a case was registered in this regard, he said.

The matter is being investigated, police added.

With PTI Inputs 

