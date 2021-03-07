Body Of A 4-Year-Old With Strangulation Marks Found In An Under-Construction Septic Tank

A 4-year-old girl with strangulation marks on her body was found in an under-construction septic tank in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar district, said the police.
The police found the body in at Jansath town, they added.
SHO D K Tyagi said the body has been sent for post-mortem.
A missing complaint was filed by the girl’s family on March 5 and a case was registered in this regard, he said.
The matter is being investigated, police added.
With PTI Inputs
