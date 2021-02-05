Blindfolded Dalit Man Brutally Thrashed For Theft In Tamil Nadu, 4 Booked

In a tragic incident, a group of people in Tamil Nadu brutally thrashed a blindfolded Dalit man, accusing him of stealing money from one of them. Four people, including three from the victim’s community, have been booked for “attempt to murder” under IPC and SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities Act), a senior district police official said.

The victim was identified as Rahul in his early 20s. He is undergoing treatment at a hospital in the district.

"He was attacked by the accused for allegedly stealing money from one of them, demanding that he give it back immediately. One of them had shot the video of the act," the official said.

In the video, which has since gone viral, a group of youth are seen purportedly thrashing the victim ruthlessly, after blindfolding him, using a stick as he screams in pain and pleads with them to spare him.

The thrashing goes on for some time, even as two people hold his hands.

The accused have been booked under IPC, while the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities Act) has also been slapped on them.

With PTI inputs

