BKU Official Complains Against Fake Facebook Profile Of Farmer Leader Rakesh Tikait

A Bharatiya Kisan Union official in Ghaziabad filed a complaint on Thursday alleging that some miscreants have opened a fake Facebook profile page of farmer leader Rakesh Tikait and posted obnoxious photos on its feed.

BKU press cell in-charge Shamsher Rana told PTI that a complaint along with screenshots of the page were sent to Kaushambi police station officials, after an acquaintance had informed him about the fake ID.

Superintendent of Police (City 2) Gyanendra Singh said action would be initiated as and when police would receive the complaint in writing.

Rana had received a friend request from the fake ID and got alerted as he was already connected with Tikait on the social networking site, the complaint stated.

Going through the fake ID, Rana saw that the BKU leader's photo was affixed as the profile picture and some images of adult film actors were also seen on the page.

The IP address mentioned on the ID originates from Ludhiana district in Punjab, Rana alleged in the complaint.

(With PTI Inputs)

