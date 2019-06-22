BJP's Performance In UP A Miracle, It Surprised Many Even Within Party: Rajnath Singh

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, on his first visit to Uttar Pradesh on Friday, said even some senior leaders in the Bharatiya Janata Party were not sure if we would be able to repeat the heroics of 2014.

With the formation of the SP-BSP alliance, people thought our party wouldn't get more than 15-20 seats, but not only did we perform better, the mahagathbandhan couldn't even get 40% of the total votes.

"We, on the other hand, received over 50 per cent votes which is nothing less than a miracle," he said.

"Even after staying in power for five years, there was no anti-incumbency, but on the contrary, there was pro-incumbency. The BJP enhanced its vote share and also its number of MPs. This is indeed a big thing," he added.

He also praised the soldiers for enhancing the pride of the country.

"They carried out a surgical strike and then conducted an air strike, telling the entire world that India is not a weak country," Singh said.

The minister said Prime Minister Narendra Modi's point of view was that basic necessities of people should at least be fulfilled.

Discussions with the state government on various mega projects had already started, he said.

Striking an emotional chord with those present on the occasion, Rajnath Singh said he would remain indebted to people of Lucknow for showering love and affection on him.

"The party workers in Lucknow worked very hard and I want to thank everyone," he said.

