﻿
Home »  Website »  National »  BJP's Own Finds Flaws In Union Budget 2019; Subramanian Swamy Says 'Hare Ram' To Nirmala Sitharaman's Claims

BJP's Own Finds Flaws In Union Budget 2019; Subramanian Swamy Says 'Hare Ram' To Nirmala Sitharaman's Claims

BJP leader Subramanian Swamy mocked the claims made in the budget 2019 by the Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented in Parliament on Friday

Outlook Web Bureau 06 July 2019
BJP's Own Finds Flaws In Union Budget 2019; Subramanian Swamy Says 'Hare Ram' To Nirmala Sitharaman's Claims
BJP leader Subramanian Swamy
File Photo
BJP's Own Finds Flaws In Union Budget 2019; Subramanian Swamy Says 'Hare Ram' To Nirmala Sitharaman's Claims
outlookindia.com
2019-07-06T16:50:08+0530

BJP leader Subramanian Swamy pointed out loopholes in the Union budget 2019 presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday, suggesting that the figures in the budget don't add up even as the promises made are too far fetched.

In a series of tweets, Subramanian Swamy, who has not shied away from attacking Sitharaman on previous occasions, has mocked the proclamations in the budget with expressions like "Sweet Dreams" and "Hare Ram".

Hitting out at the claims by the Finance Minister of our economy  "nearing $3 trillion" mark, he said,

 The BJP's promise of doubling farmers income by 2022 is also hinted by Subramanian as a pipe dream. 

In another tweet, he wrote,

Subramanian Swamy's comments come on the back of a research paper published by former chief economic adviser Arvind Subramanian titled ‘India’s GDP Mis-estimation: Likelihood, Magnitude, Mechanisms and Implications’ in which he made claims that there has been an over-estimation by around 2.5% of GDP numbers for the period of 2011-2017.

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Subramanian Swamy Budget 2019 Development-Growth-GDP etc Finance Minister & Ministry National

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : 'Justice For Kashmir' Banner Flies Above During Cricket World Cup's India vs Sri Lanka Match
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Online Casino Betway Banner
Outlook VIDEOS

Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters