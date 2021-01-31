January 31, 2021
Corona
BJP Worker Shot Dead By Unidentified Miscreants In Tripura, Three Arrested: Police

BJP worker Kripa Ranjan Chakma was shot dead by a group of gunmen at his residence on Saturday, police said

Outlook Web Bureau 31 January 2021
Representational Image
In a shocking incident, a 37-year-old BJP worker was shot dead by miscreants at his residence in Tripura's Dhalai district on Saturday, police said adding that three persons have been arrested in connection with the case, so far.

The BJP worker has been identified as Kripa Ranjan Chakma. According to officials, a group of gunmen entered Chakma’s house on Saturday in Jalachandra Karbari Para area and opened fire at him.

Responding to the horrific incident, state BJP members condemned the attack and alleged that it was part of a larger conspiracy ahead of the local polls due in May.

BJP district committee member Ashis Bhattacharjee, local MLA Shambhulal Chakma, the saffron party Janajati Morcha district president Hangsa Kumar visited Chakma’s house and condoled his death.

"His murder is a case of conspiracy ahead of the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC) elections. We demand immediate action against those who killed our active party worker," BJP spokesperson Nabendu Bhattacharjee said.

The High Court of Tripura had ordered the state government to conduct elections to the 30-member TTAADC by May 17 this year.

The term of the previous council expired on May 17, 2020, but its elections were not held in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The TTAADC came into being under the sixth schedule of the constitution in 1985.

(With PTI inputs)

