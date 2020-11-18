November 18, 2020
Corona
Home  »  Website  »  National  »  BJP Worker In Bengal 'Beaten To death' During Inter-Club Clash

BJP Worker In Bengal 'Beaten To death' During Inter-Club Clash

Incident during immersion of idols of Goddess Kali in Coochbehar district

PTI 18 November 2020
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
BJP Worker In Bengal 'Beaten To death' During Inter-Club Clash
Representational image
BJP Worker In Bengal 'Beaten To death' During Inter-Club Clash
outlookindia.com
2020-11-18T17:02:17+05:30

A local BJP leader was allegedly beaten to death during a clash between members of two community clubs in West Bengal's Coochbehar district on Wednesday, his family said.

The incident took place during immersion of idols of Goddess Kali in Tufanganj area, they said.

The BJP, however, alleged that the TMC was behind the incident, a charge denied by the ruling party in the state.

BJP booth secretary Kalachand Karmakar (55) attempted to pacify the clashing members of the two clubs, during which he also got beaten up. He collapsed on the ground and was declared brought dead when taken to a hospital, a senior police officer said.

One person has been arrested and an investigation is underway, he said.

Karmakar's wife alleged he was beaten with bamboo staffs.

The district unit of the BJP, however, blamed the TMC for the killing.

"As the TMC has lost its ground in Coochbehar district, it is systematically targeting the BJP workers," local party leader Sourav Das said.

Senior TMC leader and North Bengal development minister Rabindranath Ghosh, however, dismissed the allegations as baseless.

"The incident took place due to a local dispute. The police is investigating it. The BJP is trying to politicise the matter," he said.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

UP CM Welcomes SC Order On Assistant Basic Teachers

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

PTI West Bengal Trinamool Congress (TMC) BJP National

More from India

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog


The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos