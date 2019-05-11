BJP Woman Arrested For Sharing Mamata Banerjee’s Morphed Picture

﻿
In making meme of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, the accused allegedly used Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas's image from the MET Gala event.

Outlook Web Bureau 11 May 2019
Morphed picture of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee
A BJP woman leader was arrested in West Bengal's Howrah district, for allegedly sharing a morphed picture of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on social media, police said on Friday.

"Priyanka Sharma has been arrested for sharing a morphed picture of the CM," a police official said.

A complaint was lodged at Dasnagar Police station against Sharma, a BJP Yuva Morcha leader, accused of uploading and sharing Banerjee's morphed picture in her Facebook timeline and thereby violating community guidelines, an official of Howrah City police's Cyber Cell said.

In making meme of Banerjee, the accused allegedly used Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas's image from the MET Gala event. The theme for this year's MET Gala was 'Camp: Notes on Fashion'.

Priyanka had brought whimsy and animation to the pink carpet with a vibrant, yet unique Dior gown at the event which is an annual fundraiser.

(IANS)

 

