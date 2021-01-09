BJP Shedding Crocodile Tears For Farmers In Bengal: TMC Leader Chandrima Bhattacharya

Also read Mamata Wooing Farmers As She Is Losing Ground In State: Nadda

The Trinamool Congress hit out at the BJP on Saturday and alleged that the latter did not have any genuine concern for farmers in West Bengal. TMC leader and state cabinet minister Chandrima Bhattacharya alleged that BJP leaders have time to travel across the country and "shed crocodile tears" for farmers in different states but they fail to address the concerns of protesting farmers camping outside the national capital.

Bhattacharya’s remarks come after BJP president JP Nadda visited West Bengal on Saturday and launched the “Krishak Suraksha Abhiyan” a beneficiary scheme aimed at wooing farmers in the poll-bound state.

"BJP leaders are coming to Bengal and going to other places. But they don't listen to the farmers who are protesting outside Delhi. The BJP's concern for the farmers is a pure sham," she added.”

BJP president JP Nadda, who is on a day-long visit to the state, attacked the Trinamool Congress government over the PM-Kisan scheme, alleging that the state government decided to implement the welfare programme only after realising that the party was fast losing ground among the farmers in the state.

Bhattacharya said the Trinamool Congress is genuinely committed towards the small and marginal farmers. She said 92 per cent of the farmers in West Bengal are covered under the Kisan Credit Card (KCC) scheme, while being eligible for a cash benefit of Rs 5,000 per hectare. Also, the state government provides a job to the family in case of the death of a farmer, she added. "Our party has been with the farmers and will continue to do so," the minister said.

(With PTI inputs)

