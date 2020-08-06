August 06, 2020
Corona
BJP Sarpanch Shot Dead By Militants In South Kashmir's Kulgam

The sarpanch, identified as Sajad Ahamd Khanday, was killed by suspected militants outside his residence at vessu Qazigund in Kulgam district of South Kashmir.

Outlook Web Bureau 06 August 2020
Image for representation.
2020-08-06T11:05:25+05:30

BJP leader and sarpanch Sajad Ahmad Khanday was shot dead by militants near his home in south Kashmir's Kulgam district on Thursday, police said.

The militants, who appeared to have studied the area closely, fired at him from close range at Vessu in Qazigund area, 60 km from Srinagar, police officials said.

Khanday was immediately rushed to a hospital in nearby Anantnag district where he was declared brought dead, they said.

The incident comes less than 48 hours after a BJP-affiliated panchayat member, Arif Ahmad Khan, was shot at in Kulgam district. He is recovering from his injuries in hospital.

