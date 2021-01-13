BJP MP Pragya Singh Thakur Calls Nathuram Godse A 'Patriot' While Attacking Congress

Also read BJP MP Pragya Thakur Appears Before Court In Malegaon Blast Case

While attacking the Congress, Pragya Singh Thakur, BJP MP from Bhopal, hailed Nathuram Godse, who assassinated Mahatma Gandhi, as a "patriot". On Tuesday evening, Thakur alleged that Congress has always abused "patriots" after Congress leader Digvijaya Singh's remarked Godse as the "first terrorist".

"The Congress has always abused patriots...termed them as 'saffron terrorists'. Nothing is more vile than this and I don't want to say anything more on the issue", said Pragya Thakur when asked about Singh's remark on Godse. During the Lok Sabha elections, last year in May, Thakur sparked a similar controversy by calling Godse a patriot. The statement was later taken back and was apologised for.

With PTI inputs

