January 13, 2021
BJP MP Pragya Singh Thakur Calls Nathuram Godse A 'Patriot' While Attacking Congress

Replying to Congress leader Digvijaya Singh's remark on Godse as the 'first terrorist', BJP MP Pragya Singh Thakur said that Congress leaders have always abused 'patriots' like Godse.

Outlook Web Bureau 13 January 2021
BJP MP Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur
PTI File Photo
While attacking the Congress, Pragya Singh Thakur, BJP MP from Bhopal, hailed Nathuram Godse, who assassinated Mahatma Gandhi, as a "patriot". On Tuesday evening, Thakur alleged that Congress has always abused "patriots" after Congress leader Digvijaya Singh's remarked Godse as the "first terrorist". 

"The Congress has always abused patriots...termed them as 'saffron terrorists'. Nothing is more vile than this and I don't want to say anything more on the issue", said Pragya Thakur when asked about Singh's remark on Godse.  During the Lok Sabha elections, last year in May, Thakur sparked a similar controversy by calling Godse a patriot. The statement was later taken back and was apologised for. 

With PTI inputs 

Vaccine Drive Gains Momentum, Doses Reach Far Corners Of Country

